Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Weather conditions cancel planned bonfire, fireworks display event at MSU Mankato

The weather has put out the planned bonfire and firework display for Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Homecoming Week.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The weather has put out the planned bonfire and firework display for Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Homecoming Week.

According to school officials, the cancellation was due to forecasted high winds.

Today’s Homecoming concert, featuring a performance by rapper Kid Ink, will proceed inside Myers Field House. That concert is set to go on at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8:15 p.m.

Tonight’s canceled bonfire and fireworks is nothing new for students. Last year, school officials canceled both the Homecoming bonfire and fireworks for similar weather conditions.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility
Originally anticipated to open in mid-October, officials now expect Highway 14 to open to...
Highway 14 expansion opening between Nicollet and New Ulm delayed

Latest News

SCC President Annette Parker will be in Washington D.C. today to meet with White House...
SCC President joins White House roundtable on manufacturing workforce
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 10/06/23
Emily Merz's Friday Forecast 10/06/23
SCC President Annette Parker will join other national figures with expertise in advanced...
SCC President joins White House roundtable on manufacturing workforce
The weather has put out the planned bonfire and firework display for Minnesota State...
Weather conditions cancel planned bonfire, fireworks display event at MSU Mankato