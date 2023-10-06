Weather conditions cancel planned bonfire, fireworks display event at MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The weather has put out the planned bonfire and firework display for Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Homecoming Week.

According to school officials, the cancellation was due to forecasted high winds.

Today’s Homecoming concert, featuring a performance by rapper Kid Ink, will proceed inside Myers Field House. That concert is set to go on at 9 p.m. with doors opening at 8:15 p.m.

Tonight’s canceled bonfire and fireworks is nothing new for students. Last year, school officials canceled both the Homecoming bonfire and fireworks for similar weather conditions.

