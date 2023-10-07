Body found west of Sanborn; investigation continues

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - A body was found west of Sanborn along the Cottonwood River Friday afternoon.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 2:15 Friday afternoon after a body was found in Charleston Township along the Cottonwood River west of Sanborn.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body and no other information is available at this time.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and multiple volunteer searches have been conducted in the Sanborn area for 81 year old Jeanine Jackson, who has been missing since the morning of September 20.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.