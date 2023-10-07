MSU: 9 for Title IX display

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A display to honor nine Mavericks who played a significant role in title ix and the growth of women’s athletics at Minnesota State is now on display in their hallways.

Three of the nine recognized were in attendance.

Viki Davis is a former Maverick athlete and class of 1971.

“To see all of the work that all of us have done come to fruition, I mean it’s here,” said Davis.

Lori Meyer, who has stood on the Mavericks third-base coaching box for almost 40 years.

“Be really honest, the best way I can summon different words without Title 9. I wouldn’t be standing here right here. I would have had the career in athletics. I would have had the opportunity to do what I do every day is come to work here at Minnesota State and to be a maverick. And to work with student athletes,” said Meyer.

And Mary Willerscheidt Minnesota State’s first women’s basketball coach.

“I see the professional basketball women players play. I can’t believe what title nine really did that that helped women get to that point,” said Willerscheidt.

Honorees say the last 50 years have made a huge difference in female athletes, yet the fight doesn’t stop there.

“Let’s have the attitude for gratitude but then also let’s continue to be advocates not set back we see some lets be advocates and what can I continue to do to empower change to empower change and to continue. To make Title 9 and Progress women’s athletics and the opportunities cause, we all know the value that it has.”

According to Minnesota State, the university has close to 300 female student athletes participating in 10 sports.

“Hopefully they’ll go on and as I said, give back to Mankato in many ways to the sports.”

Those honorees also incleded Georgene Brock, Don BuchananVi Holbrook, Lois Musset, Margaret Preska, and Ruth Schellberg.

