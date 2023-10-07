MSU football remains perfect on the season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU football team improves to 6-0 on the season after defeating MSU Moorhead 24-21 Saturday afternoon.

MSU kicked a 34 yard field goal to take the lead with 4 seconds left in game to win it.

The Mavericks play next Saturday, October 14th against Western Oregon at Blakeslee Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

