MSU football remains perfect on the season

MSU beats MSU Moorhead 24-21.
MSU beats MSU Moorhead 24-21.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU football team improves to 6-0 on the season after defeating MSU Moorhead 24-21 Saturday afternoon.

MSU kicked a 34 yard field goal to take the lead with 4 seconds left in game to win it.

The Mavericks play next Saturday, October 14th against Western Oregon at Blakeslee Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

MSU volleyball beats Northern State 3-0.
MSU volleyball extends their winning streak
Ali Reed catches up with starting quarterback Hayden Ekern ahead of the big game.
MSU’s Hayden Ekern shares keys to a perfect record ahead of homecoming game
MSU is 5-0 on the year.
Maverick Insider: MSU football gears up for homecoming
