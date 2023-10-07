MSU’s Hayden Ekern shares keys to a perfect record ahead of homecoming game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team remains perfect on the year with a 5-0 record heading into a homecoming match-up against MSU Moorhead.

Ali Reed catches up with starting quarterback Hayden Ekern ahead of the big game.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.