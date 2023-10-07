Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm celebrates with German Delegates

Oktoberfest isn’t the only celebration in New Ulm this weekend. 12 delegates from Neu-Ulm Germany and Ulm Germany are exploring the city this weekend.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Oktoberfest isn’t the only celebration in New Ulm this weekend. 12 delegates from Neu-Ulm Germany and Ulm Germany are exploring the city this weekend.

“Actually, I’m wondering if you are the better Germans than we are,” said Kathleen Albsteiger.

The German delegation includes the mayors of Neu-Ulm and Ulm, five city council members and four service clubs members from Ulm, and one exchange student.

They’re all here touring for the New Ulm Sister Cities Weekend-

Which is a proclamation that encourages residents to join weekend-long city events with the German guests.

“This is an accumulation of an on-going relationship that we’ve been working on for years and years, decades and decades,” said Kathleen Backer.

“We are very interested to get into your city, and know each other and speak to each other,” said Backer.

The delegation will join the Oktoberfest parade on Saturday.

And a special band from Neu-Ulm, called the Stadtkepelle Band, will perform at Oktoberfest.

“We’re thinking about coming here to have the whole festival together, the experience together with you. So, we can celebrate the friendship in a wonderful way,” said Albsteiger.

The weekend celebration will end on Sunday with a Sister Cities banquet at the New Ulm Community Center, starting at 5 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility

Latest News

Three of the nine recognized were in attendance.
MSU: 9 for Title IX display
Oktoberfest isn’t the only celebration in New Ulm this weekend. 12 delegates from Neu-Ulm...
New Ulm celebrates with German Delegates
Three of the nine recognized were in attendance.
MSU: 9 for Title IX display
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body and no other...
Body found west of Sanborn; investigation continues