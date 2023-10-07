New Ulm celebrates with German Delegates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Oktoberfest isn’t the only celebration in New Ulm this weekend. 12 delegates from Neu-Ulm Germany and Ulm Germany are exploring the city this weekend.

“Actually, I’m wondering if you are the better Germans than we are,” said Kathleen Albsteiger.

The German delegation includes the mayors of Neu-Ulm and Ulm, five city council members and four service clubs members from Ulm, and one exchange student.

They’re all here touring for the New Ulm Sister Cities Weekend-

Which is a proclamation that encourages residents to join weekend-long city events with the German guests.

“This is an accumulation of an on-going relationship that we’ve been working on for years and years, decades and decades,” said Kathleen Backer.

“We are very interested to get into your city, and know each other and speak to each other,” said Backer.

The delegation will join the Oktoberfest parade on Saturday.

And a special band from Neu-Ulm, called the Stadtkepelle Band, will perform at Oktoberfest.

“We’re thinking about coming here to have the whole festival together, the experience together with you. So, we can celebrate the friendship in a wonderful way,” said Albsteiger.

The weekend celebration will end on Sunday with a Sister Cities banquet at the New Ulm Community Center, starting at 5 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.