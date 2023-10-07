Sports Extra: Fall Week 6
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.
Part I:
HS Football:
West vs. Owatonna
East vs. Chanhassen
MVL vs. JCC
New Ulm vs. St. Peter
Part II:
HS Football:
St. Clair Loyola vs. Medford
LCWM vs. BEA
HS Volleyball:
Nicollet vs. Cathedral
MSU Sports:
Soccer vs. SMSU
Volleyball vs. MSU Moorhead
