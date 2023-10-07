Sports Extra: Fall Week 6

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

Part I:

HS Football:

West vs. Owatonna

East vs. Chanhassen

MVL vs. JCC

New Ulm vs. St. Peter

Part II:

HS Football:

St. Clair Loyola vs. Medford

LCWM vs. BEA

HS Volleyball:

Nicollet vs. Cathedral

MSU Sports:

Soccer vs. SMSU

Volleyball vs. MSU Moorhead

