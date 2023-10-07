Your Photos
Sports Extra: Fall Week 6

Sports Extra: Fall Week 6
Sports Extra: Fall Week 6
By Rob Clark , Haley McCormick, Jackson Jirik and Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Check out the highlights for this week's edition of Sports Extra.

Part I:

Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

HS Football:

West vs. Owatonna

East vs. Chanhassen

MVL vs. JCC

New Ulm vs. St. Peter

Part II:

Check out the highlights for this week’s edition of Sports Extra.

HS Football:

St. Clair Loyola vs. Medford

LCWM vs. BEA

HS Volleyball:

Nicollet vs. Cathedral

MSU Sports:

Soccer vs. SMSU

Volleyball vs. MSU Moorhead

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

