Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

SANBORN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood County have identified a body that was found west of Sanborn as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson.

On Friday afternoon, the Redwood County Sheriff’s office received a call about a discovery of a deceased person.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as Jackson on Saturday.

She had been missing since the morning of September 20.

For the past two weeks, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office conducted multiple volunteer searches in the Sanborn area for Jackson.

Jackson’s body was found in Charleston Township, along the Cottonwood River.

In a press release, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who assisted in the search efforts.

