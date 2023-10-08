Your Photos
Woman dead after branch struck her on Hibbing ATV trail

By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman is dead after she was struck in the chest by a tree branch while riding in an ATV.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the tree branch struck the 38-year-old woman around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

She was riding in a side-by-side ATV on a designated ATV trail south of Hibbing.

The female was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officials said alcohol or speed were not a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

