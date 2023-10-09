Your Photos
2023 Fire Prevention Week theme is cooking safety

RFD mourns firefighter
RFD mourns firefighter(Free-to-use)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It is Fire Prevention Week, a time where many of us may remember learning the basics of fire safety in school like stop, drop and roll and to never play with matches.

But learning about fire safety doesn’t stop after that.

The National Fire Protection Association focuses on a different topic each year that its departments highlight. This year, it’s all about cooking safety.

Last year in Minnesota, the leading cause of structure fires was cooking, and these fires caused nearly $6 million in damages.

The top two factors in cooking fires were unattended equipment and combustibles too close to a cooking heat source.

RFD shared a few tips to help you stay safe in the kitchen.

  1. You should stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stove.
  2. Keep oven mitts, wooden utensils and other combustibles away from the stovetop.
  3. Do not use water to put out a grease fire.

“It’s a good idea to have a cover for that pot or pan, whatever you’re cooking in, so if you do have a grease fire turn the oven off or the stove top off if possible and just cover it with that lid and then back up,” RFD Captain Ben Davis said.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, RFD is holding open houses at all five fire stations. People will be able to meet firefighters, learn about fire safety, see equipment and trucks and see live demonstrations.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

