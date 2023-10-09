Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Authorities pull gyrocopter out of Minnesota River in St. Peter

Authorities arrived at the Minnesota River after reports of an aircraft crashing into the water.
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an aircraft crashed in the water.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews pulled an aircraft out of the Minnesota River in St. Peter Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were called to the Minnesota River on the border of Nicollet and Le Sueur county, after reports of an aircraft crashing into the water.

Traffic was controlled at the bridge between the two counties, and the shorelines were secured- all while the aircraft was located and brought to shore.

At around 5:30 p.m., crews pulled what appeared to be a gyrocopter out of the water at the boat landing at Riverside Park.

By that time, it appeared as though the pilot of the craft had already been transported elsewhere.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were injuries associated with this incident, but declined to provide any further information.

Multiple agencies are investigating this incident, including the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA.

We will have new information as it becomes available to us.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Alumacraft announced the layoff of 68 employees at its St. Peter facility. Alumacraft has been...
Alumacraft announces layoffs at St. Peter facility

Latest News

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn
Oktoberfest isn’t the only celebration in New Ulm this weekend. 12 delegates from Neu-Ulm...
New Ulm celebrates with German Delegates
Three of the nine recognized were in attendance.
MSU: 9 for Title IX display
Oktoberfest isn’t the only celebration in New Ulm this weekend. 12 delegates from Neu-Ulm...
New Ulm celebrates with German Delegates