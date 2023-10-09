BCHS to hold Lunch and a Bite of History: Ole Lysne, Wives and Two Families

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is inviting the public to come meet the families.

BCHS will be holding a Bite of History on Thurs., Oct. 12, where Robin Lysne will present “Ole Lysne, Wives, and Two Families.”

Lysne will be sharing her three books on her Norwegian ancestors. Robin Lysne’s book series tells the story of Ole and Randine, who was a midwife in Norway in the 1820′s and 30′s.

Lysne is a descendant of Ole Lysne and is hoping to meet Ole and Anna’s family.

The presentation will be held from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at the Brown County Museum Annex.

While admission is free, reservations are required, and can be made via email, or by calling (507) 233-2616.

