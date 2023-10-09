Crisp but sunny days ahead

Temperatures continue to be colder than normal as we head into another fall-like week.

We’re starting off the week with high temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s, prompting some frost advisories around the region this morning. It is possible we could see more advisories tomorrow and Wednesday morning for frost. While temperatures about the same as this weekend, we will have less wind and more sunshine, making it a bit more comfortable out there. Later this week, highs will remain in the 50s but overnight lows will warm slightly into the 40s.

Towards the end of the week, we’re tracking a system that is expected to bring us some widespread showers and some thunderstorms. The exact track the system will take is a bit uncertain, but we have fairly high confidence we will receive some measurable rain. If the system tracks further south, the rain may be limited more to our more southern Minnesota counties along with our Iowa counties. If the system tracks further north, we will all receive more rain. Exact details such as rain totals and timing is still uncertain, but as of now we are expecting showers to begin late Wednesday evening, lasting all day Thursday and Friday before becoming more scattered on Saturday.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.