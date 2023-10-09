Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

DIY mini Halloween dollhouse decorations

Michelle Zimmerman is in to talk about the DIY Haunted Dollhouse event they have coming up.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Providing opportunities to get creative with crafts and decorations is something the North Mankato Taylor Library loves to do for local kids. Michelle Zimmerman is in to talk about the DIY Haunted Dollhouse event they have coming up.

The event will take place Oct. 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the Police Annex. Ages 9-17 are welcome, registration is required.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

A new business in Old Town is a dream come true for four local entrepreneurs, who are sharing...
Divine Echoes: A space to express yourself
Curiosi-Tea owner Heidi Wyn is in to show off their new fall tea flavors.
Curiosi-Tea getting into fall with teas
The owner of Minnesota Primitive Skills and School, Mason Grove, joins us with some of the...
Learning the basics of Minnesota Primitive Skills and Survival School
The owner of Minnesota Primitive Skills and School, Mason Grove, joins us with some of the...
Learning the basics of Minnesota Primitive Skills and Survival School