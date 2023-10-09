DIY mini Halloween dollhouse decorations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Providing opportunities to get creative with crafts and decorations is something the North Mankato Taylor Library loves to do for local kids. Michelle Zimmerman is in to talk about the DIY Haunted Dollhouse event they have coming up.

The event will take place Oct. 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the Police Annex. Ages 9-17 are welcome, registration is required.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.