Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Duluth synagogue supports community amid war in Israel

While the conflict continues overseas, communities in the Twin Ports are reacting and...
While the conflict continues overseas, communities in the Twin Ports are reacting and supporting each other.(Northern News Now)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least 11 Americans are dead and more U.S. citizens are missing as the fight continues between Israeli forces and Hamas.

While the conflict continues overseas, communities in the Twin Ports are reacting and supporting each other.

“Our whole community is in shock by what’s going on in Israel right now,” Temple Israel Board Member Jack Seiler said.

Temple Israel is a religious, cultural, and educational center for the Jewish Community. The synagogue offers services weekly along with Torah study groups for community members.

Seiler said the community is supporting each other during the war.

“All we can do is prop up each other and hope and pray that our leaders have wisdom, our military has the strength that it needs, and that we all have the conviction to hang in there,” Seiler said.

Synagogue members are praying for their loved ones in Israel. Seiler’s cousins live in Haifa, a city on the north end of Israel.

“I’m very scared; I’m very worried,” Seiler said. “I’m just hoping and praying, and we’re holding our breath everyday like everyone else.”

Seiler said Temple Israel is in contact with national organizations, to see how to best support the members of the synagogue.

We reached out to Rabbi David Steinberg with Temple Israel, and he sent a statement from the Union for Reform Judaism:

We stand in complete solidarity with the people of Israel, so many of whom are directly in harm’s way, and pray for all those who are defending the State. And we pray for the healing of the wounded, redemption for those captured and comfort for the many bereaved. All people of conscience must stand in solidarity with Israel.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter

Latest News

On Tuesday, DEED launched its latest effort to provide high-speed broadband to Minnesota. DEED...
DEED announces round of $50M grants for broadband expansion
Authorities have identified the employee who died while working at Seneca Foods plant in...
Worker identified in fatal incident at Seneca Foods
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina...
Vikings to put Justin Jefferson on injured reserve for minimum 4-game absence, AP source confirms
An arrest is made in connection with a North Mankato house fire which happened Saturday night....
North Mankato man charged with Arson in connection with Saturday house fire
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23