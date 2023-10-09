Duluth synagogue supports community amid war in Israel

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least 11 Americans are dead and more U.S. citizens are missing as the fight continues between Israeli forces and Hamas.

While the conflict continues overseas, communities in the Twin Ports are reacting and supporting each other.

“Our whole community is in shock by what’s going on in Israel right now,” Temple Israel Board Member Jack Seiler said.

Temple Israel is a religious, cultural, and educational center for the Jewish Community. The synagogue offers services weekly along with Torah study groups for community members.

Seiler said the community is supporting each other during the war.

“All we can do is prop up each other and hope and pray that our leaders have wisdom, our military has the strength that it needs, and that we all have the conviction to hang in there,” Seiler said.

Synagogue members are praying for their loved ones in Israel. Seiler’s cousins live in Haifa, a city on the north end of Israel.

“I’m very scared; I’m very worried,” Seiler said. “I’m just hoping and praying, and we’re holding our breath everyday like everyone else.”

Seiler said Temple Israel is in contact with national organizations, to see how to best support the members of the synagogue.

We reached out to Rabbi David Steinberg with Temple Israel, and he sent a statement from the Union for Reform Judaism:

“We stand in complete solidarity with the people of Israel, so many of whom are directly in harm’s way, and pray for all those who are defending the State. And we pray for the healing of the wounded, redemption for those captured and comfort for the many bereaved. All people of conscience must stand in solidarity with Israel.”

