Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israeli media say death toll in Israel from Hamas attack rises to 900
Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to...
These will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will run for president as an independent and drop his Democratic primary bid
African American burial grounds across the nation constantly face dangers of being erased or...
Sacred Ground
One of the bloodiest weekends in Israel's recent history began at dawn on Saturday. (Source:...
Israel-Gaza war: How situation unfolded since Saturday