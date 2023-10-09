Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Highway 22 south of St. Peter to open by 3 p.m. today

Highway 22 just south of St. Peter is expected to open to traffic around 3 p.m., according to...
Highway 22 just south of St. Peter is expected to open to traffic around 3 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 just south of St. Peter is expected to open to traffic around 3 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Crews have been constructing a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane since May 1.

Lane restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter have also been removed.

The temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 169 and Elm Street to aid in traffic and pedestrian movements during construction has been removed. Access to Highway 169 from Wabasha Street has also been permanently closed as part of this project.

MnDOT would like to thank residents, businesses, and motorists for their patience during construction.

For more project information visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
A list of older homeowners in the area have requested assistance with raking the leaves in...
Volunteer for VINE Faith in Action’s ‘Rake the Town’
Robin Lysne will be sharing her three books on her Norwegian ancestors. Robin Lysne’s book...
BCHS to hold Lunch and a Bite of History: Ole Lysne, Wives and Two Families
Iowa Flag on Map of the state of Iowa
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Israel