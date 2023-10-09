Highway 22 south of St. Peter to open by 3 p.m. today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 just south of St. Peter is expected to open to traffic around 3 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Crews have been constructing a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane since May 1.

Lane restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter have also been removed.

The temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 169 and Elm Street to aid in traffic and pedestrian movements during construction has been removed. Access to Highway 169 from Wabasha Street has also been permanently closed as part of this project.

MnDOT would like to thank residents, businesses, and motorists for their patience during construction.

For more project information visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169-22-99/index.html.

