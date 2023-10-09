Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face

Keith Bail
Keith Bail(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is under arrest, accused of throwing rocks through car windows, apartment windows and striking a woman in the face with a rock. It happened just after 3 PM Friday at 1770 42nd St S.

Police say multiple callers reported the man throwing the rocks. One woman was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health after he hit her in the face with a large rock multiple times.

The victim told police she saw the man hitting her windshield with a rock, so she went outside to ask him to stop. Court documents indicate he then tried to put the rock down her bra. She stopped him. He then allegedly hit her with the rock 5 times causing her to black out.

The damage to 5 windows is estimated to be $500 per window.

Keith Bail was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief. He lives with staff 24/7 rom Community Care Options and court documents indicate he may have become upset that a staff member he likes was preparing to leave for the day. Staff say he knows right from wrong and suffers from Bipolar, Mood Disorders, ODD, Depression and Autism.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

A list of older homeowners in the area have requested assistance with raking the leaves in...
Volunteer for VINE Faith in Action’s ‘Rake the Town’
Highway 22 just south of St. Peter is expected to open to traffic around 3 p.m., according to...
Highway 22 south of St. Peter to open by 3 p.m. today
Robin Lysne will be sharing her three books on her Norwegian ancestors. Robin Lysne’s book...
BCHS to hold Lunch and a Bite of History: Ole Lysne, Wives and Two Families
Iowa Flag on Map of the state of Iowa
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Israel