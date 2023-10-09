Your Photos
Man taken to hospital after crash in Byron

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after crashing into a ditch on County Road 5 SW in Byron.

The 71-year-old man behind the wheel told authorities he fell asleep while driving.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The man sustained injuries to his face.

