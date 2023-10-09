Mankato celebrates first Indigenous Peoples Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2016, the Minnesota legislature passed a bill recognizing October 9th as Indigenous Peoples Day.

2023 marks the 5th year since the city of Mankato adopted the resolution marking the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“Probably they our people were the first Patriots of Minnesota that they fought for their homelands here.”

In Mankato, Veterans for Peace hosted a ceremony at Reconciliation Park along with a Dakota scholar.

“As veterans. And these Dakota Warriors were veterans of a war, too. And to commemorate them.”

38 minutes for each of the 38+2 Dakota men executed in 1862.

“They were here to honor those 38 Dakota people and Dakota men because they defended our women, our children, our babies and our elders. And then. protected, fought for our land.”

Even though the day is closed to end, community members are asked to continue with indigenous people’s education and advocacy.

“To read, to read, read books written by native scholars and academics.”

There will be events all across the state to celebrate the day.

Tonight, In St. Peter will host an annual walk from 5 to 7 p.m. starting at the St. Peter Middle School and ending at Minnesota Square Park.

In Mankato, the city’s Indigenous People’s Day Committee will host Mariah Gladstone, founder of Indigi-kitchen, to speak about food sustainability.

That event is free to the public and will be held at the MSU Mankato Ostrander Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m.

