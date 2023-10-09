Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday

The day has been recognized for decades in different forms and under a variety of names to celebrate Native Americans’ history and culture.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota is celebrating the first Indigenous Peoples Day as a State holiday on Monday.

The State legislature passed a bill recognizing Oct. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day.

The day has been recognized for decades in different forms and under a variety of names to celebrate Native Americans’ history and culture.

There will be events across the state to celebrate the day.

In St. Peter, the city will host an annual walk from 5-7 p.m., starting at the St. Peter Middle School and ending at Minnesota Square Park.

In Mankato, the city’s Indigenous People’s Day Committee will host Mariah Gladstone, founder of Indigikitchen, to speak about food sustainability.

That event is free to the public and will be held at the MSU Mankato Ostrander Auditorium from 6-8 p.m.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The day has been recognized for decades in different forms and under a variety of names to...
Minnesota celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
Authorities pull gyrocopter out of Minnesota River in St. Peter
Authorities pull gyrocopter out of Minnesota River in St. Peter
Authorities pull gyrocopter out of Minnesota River in St. Peter