Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mural honoring Dakota people unveiled in Red Wing

Honoring Dakota Project mural
Honoring Dakota Project mural(kttc)
By Charles Kelley and Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – More than 200 people attended a mural dedicated to the Dakota people in Red Wing Monday, as part of an Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration.

The mural is part of the Honoring the Dakota Project, meant to bridge the communities of Prairie Island and Red Wing. Goodhue County, the city of Red Wing and Red Wing Arts are just some of the partners in the project. The mural took a year to plan through a series of meetings.

The large mural is on the side of a city-owned building located at West 3rd and Bluff Streets, right off the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor, near the He Mni Can (“Barn Bluff”). It features Chief Red Wing, bison, bald eagles, a sturgeon and a turtle.

Colorado-based Native artists, Jeremy Fields and Collins Provost Fields of Thrive Unltd, were chosen by Prairie Island Indian Community to create a mural that depicts the project’s theme of “Mitakuye Owasin” (“We are all related”).

According to Honoring Dakota Project Community Engagement Coordinator Nicky Buck, each part of the mural symbolizes a part the Dakota heritage.

“Chief Red Wing is looking through his valley,” Buck said. “That’s He Mni Can, our sacred healing hill. My great-grandmother was actually born at the base of this in a tipi. That’s our rich history and culture here. We are in our original homeland.”

The event also included “Wopida” (a connection of all beings including the Great Spirit through the giving of thanks) gift-giving. Following the ceremony, the community walked together to the Red Wing Public Library for a celebratory meal.

There was also a drum circle and speakers commemorating the day.

Buck said Red Wing has been recognizing Indigenous People’s Day since 2014.

“Red Wing has actually been ahead of the game,” she said. “What this means is for the first time ever, we’re being acknowledged as a participating member of this community.”

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan also spoke at the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter

Latest News

Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/10/23
Justin Jefferson will reportedly miss a month after an injury from Sunday’s game against The...
Vikings star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson to miss one month
On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz along with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan will visit a state...
Gov. Walz to highlight fall tourism opportunities in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDR) is urging any military service member to take...
Military tax credit deadline approaching
Mayo Clinic Health System is holding a grand opening on Tuesday for the organization’s new...
MCHS celebrating new breast clinic