Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm celebrates Oktoberfest, German culture

Oktoberfest is back in New Ulm for a full day of fun in the community to celebrate fall and German culture.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Oktoberfest was back in New Ulm for a full day of fun in the community to celebrate fall and German culture.

Oktoberfest is a tradition that is inspired by one of the world’s largest celebrations held each year in Munich, Germany. The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce sponsored this celebration for the community to showcase the importance of the German culture.

“Oh it feels Really great, for sure” said Sarah Warmka, President/CEO of the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce. “It exceeded expectations, for sure. I mean, you never know what the weather [has in store], but we really lucked out. So, that’s amazing. It’s fun to see so many people in German clothes, which is super fun. It just seems like everyone’s really having a really great time.”

Celebrations took place all across the downtown area. This year, the city added turf to the entire block and more kids’ activities.

“It’s gratifying,” said Luke Hegler, a member of The Concord Singers. “I’ve lived in New Ulm my whole life. I grew up just outside of New Ulm and I’ve come to Oktoberfest, but this is only my second year as a conquered singer. So, as a performer, you get to be on the other side of the microphones. And you really get to see people smiling and laughing and having fun. It’s really a great experience.”

Organizers say the goal of adding the turf was to create a mobile green space in the community where people can feel like the downtown is for them.

“We’re so grateful for the city of New Ulm [and] for their partnership, and letting us do this event, because we can’t just close the street,” said Warmka. “There’s a whole process and the city was really great to work with on all of the things that go into this.”

The celebration for Oktoberfest in New Ulm’s historic downtown area went on until midnight.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/9/23
Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/9/23
The State legislature passed a bill recognizing Oct. 9 as Indigenous Peoples Day. The day has...
Minnesota celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday
Oktoberfest is back in New Ulm for a full day of fun in the community to celebrate fall and...
New Ulm celebrates Oktoberfest, German culture
The day has been recognized for decades in different forms and under a variety of names to...
Minnesota celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday