New Ulm celebrates Oktoberfest, German culture

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Oktoberfest was back in New Ulm for a full day of fun in the community to celebrate fall and German culture.

Oktoberfest is a tradition that is inspired by one of the world’s largest celebrations held each year in Munich, Germany. The New Ulm Chamber of Commerce sponsored this celebration for the community to showcase the importance of the German culture.

“Oh it feels Really great, for sure” said Sarah Warmka, President/CEO of the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce. “It exceeded expectations, for sure. I mean, you never know what the weather [has in store], but we really lucked out. So, that’s amazing. It’s fun to see so many people in German clothes, which is super fun. It just seems like everyone’s really having a really great time.”

Celebrations took place all across the downtown area. This year, the city added turf to the entire block and more kids’ activities.

“It’s gratifying,” said Luke Hegler, a member of The Concord Singers. “I’ve lived in New Ulm my whole life. I grew up just outside of New Ulm and I’ve come to Oktoberfest, but this is only my second year as a conquered singer. So, as a performer, you get to be on the other side of the microphones. And you really get to see people smiling and laughing and having fun. It’s really a great experience.”

Organizers say the goal of adding the turf was to create a mobile green space in the community where people can feel like the downtown is for them.

“We’re so grateful for the city of New Ulm [and] for their partnership, and letting us do this event, because we can’t just close the street,” said Warmka. “There’s a whole process and the city was really great to work with on all of the things that go into this.”

The celebration for Oktoberfest in New Ulm’s historic downtown area went on until midnight.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.