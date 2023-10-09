Your Photos
North Mankato Farmers’ Market celebrates harvest

October marks the end of the weekly market, and farmers say that the festival is a memorable way to celebrate the harvest season, a season that is in full swing
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The market was moved to South Central College’s green and there were activities for families including pumpkin painting and the Bookmobile, alongside staples of the weekly market.

October marks the end of the weekly market, and farmers say that the festival is a memorable way to celebrate the harvest season, a season that is in full swing after a drought ridden growing year.

”With the drought it has been difficult, my pumpkins didn’t get as big as usual, so it stunted the growth on most of my product, but thankfully still had some kind of outcome from it so I’m happy with what we got,” said Maria Bartsch & Kati Danielson.

The final farmers’ market for the year will be next Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.

