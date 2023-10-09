Rapper Gucci Mane coming to Duluth this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Grammy-nominated rapper will be hitting the stage in the Twin Ports this spring.

Gucci Mane with Prof and DJ Sophia Eris will be at AMSOIL Arena on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Regarded as the most influential underground rapper of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard’s “Top Rap Albums” chart and more Top 20 singles than any other hip-hop artist in history.

His recent compilation album “Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer” fueled a string of singles including “Richer Than Errybody (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & DaBaby)” and “Big Booty (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion).”

A few of his top hits include “Lemonade,” “Both (Feat. Drake),” “Wake Up In The Sky (Feat. Bruno Mars and Kodak Black),” and “I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos).”

Ticket prices range from $39 to $99 depending on the section.

Presale runs from Monday at 10 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m.

The general sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

