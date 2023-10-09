Sunday celebrates last day of The Ronald McDonald House charities 2nd Pickleball Classic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was an electric day at Mankato’s Pickle Barn on Sunday, the last day for The Ronald McDonald House charities 2nd Pickleball Classic, providing fun with friends – and for a noble cause.

Taking two passions and combining them together: that is what organizer Jodi Steinbeck wanted for the Mankato Pickleball Tournament.

Mixing her love for pickleball and giving it back to the community, Jodi and her team created the tournament last year, but this year’s participation nearly doubled from the year before, with about 250 participants this year.

“Pickleball is such a great sport, it brings such a great community of players together from all different walks of life,” said Steinbeck. “You can see as you look at the courts behind me, you can see a ton of people playing. It’s a great activity and it’s just so fun to see people come together.”

Organizers say their original goal was to raise $100,000 dollars. but this year blew them away.

As of Sunday, they were close to having $140,000 dollars.

“Yeah, it’s one of the coolest parts of the job that I have,” said Lauren Brown, of The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. “It’s really fun to see the community come together and understand the mission of The Ronald McDonald House, and just really come together to support families as they’re going through those tough times.”

The money raised from the pickleball tournament will be going to The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for children and families seeking medical care in Rochester.

WRIGHT “Ah, The Ronald McDonald House,” said Pickleball player, Rick Wright. “It’s a great charity, and it’s keeping the money pretty local, as in Rochester. So, that’s also a good thing. That’s staying relatively local to this area.”

Last year, The Ronald McDonald House was able to provide care for 800 families; to support them by having a place to stay while seeking medical care in Rochester.

