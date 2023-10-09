Your Photos
Vikings fall to the Chiefs

Post game Vikings sound 10/8/23
By Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Vikings lost 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

It was a tough fought game, the Vikings only losing by 7 to the Chiefs.

The game started out rough with a fumble that Kansas City was able to capitalize on and went up 7-0 in a drive lasting 4:50.

The Vikings did take a 13-10 lead right before the half with a 1:39 remaining, but the Chiefs hit a field goal at the end of the half to tie things up 13-13.

Minnesota had a chance in the fourth quarter, but Kirk Cousins was sacked by Mike Danna to end the game.

Vikings Justin Jefferson was out the majority of the fourth quarter leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell says “it’s too early to know how much it will impact him.”

“Obviously there’s some things that you want back. Our energy from the start was huge just come out and with the turnover to start obviously hurt and come back and tie the game going into half then coming back out they won the middle eight and they got a field goal at the end of the first half then coming out and scored seven you know to start so it was a crazy battle, but you got to hand it to them” said T.J. Hockenson.

“Start being ourselves, you know once we fix our mistakes we can hang with any team in this league so we get back to practice get back to work. Work on ball security that’s our main thing and we’ll be fine so we’re not worried” said Brandon Powell.

The Vikings play next Sunday, October 15th at 12:00 P.M. against the Chicago Bears in Chicago.

