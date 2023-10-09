Your Photos
Volunteer for VINE Faith in Action’s ‘Rake the Town’

By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is hosting their annual community service event, Rake the Town, Nov. 4-12 throughout Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties.

A list of older homeowners in the area have requested assistance with raking the leaves in their yard, and VINE is in need of more volunteers. Those interested in helping can sign up online at vinevolunteers.org or by calling (507) 387-1666.

Volunteers can choose their preferred day, time, and location to rake. VINE will provide the rakes and supplies needed along with the addresses of the homes.

Homeowners 65 and older in Blue Earth or Nicollet Counties who need help raking leaves, can contact VINE’s Program Director, Adam Massmann, at (507) 386-5574. A short intake will be completed for those who haven’t previously received the service.

While there is no formal charge for Rake the Town, donations are requested to help cover the cost of supplies.

