BEC Board of Commissioners approve contract for police service in Eagle Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Tuesday, the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners formally approved a contract for providing police services to the City of Eagle Lake.

The contract was established to address staffing and scheduling challenges commonly experienced by the City of Eagle Lake Police Department. Contracting with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office was ultimately identified following discussion among the Eagle Lake City Council as the option for the best and most complete law enforcement coverage for the community.

The new contract will replace the Eagle Lake Police Department and provide dedicated law enforcement coverage 18-20 hours a day, Monday-Friday, and 12 hours a day, Saturday-Sunday. All other times and resources will be covered with a response from the County Sheriff’s Office at no additional cost. This new agreement ensures 24/7 coverage for Eagle Lake. A lieutenant and two deputies will be assigned to Eagle Lake and the wording “serving Eagle Lake” will eventually be added to the squads used for patrol in the city. The new agreement is expected to take effect January 1, 2024.

Until the new contract takes effect, community members can expect to see both the Eagle Lake Police Department and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the community.

