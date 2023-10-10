BEC Sherriff’s Office taking over Eagle Lake’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office will permanently replace the Eagle Lake Police Department.

The new arrangement takes effect in January after the Blue Earth County Board approved a new contract today.

The contract was made after the city’s police department experienced staffing and scheduling difficulties.

Under the agreement, two Blue Earth County deputies and one lieutenant will patrol 18-20 hours a day on weekdays and 12 hours a day on weekends.

City staff says this will give 24/7 coverage for Eagle Lake.

”Contracting with the Blue Earth County for law enforcement services is really the best way to ensure that the city of Eagle Lake is provided with safe and continuous coverage,” said Mayor Lisa Norton. “So, since early summer, we’ve been down to just having a police chief. And that was just not sustainable.”

City staff say the contract will last for four years, and the cost for 2024 is over $500 thousand.

Until the contract takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024, both the Eagle Lake Police Department and Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office will patrol the community.

