Vikings star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson to miss one month
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Justin Jefferson will reportedly miss a month after an injury from Sunday’s game against The Chiefs.
Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury and missed majority of the second half.
It is expected that the announcement will come sometime on Tuesday, and the Vikings will place Jefferson on Injured-Reserved status.
The season seems to be on a slippery slope for the purple and gold now with their best player out for a significant amount of time
