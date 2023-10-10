Vikings star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson to miss one month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Justin Jefferson will reportedly miss a month after an injury from Sunday’s game against The Chiefs.

Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury and missed majority of the second half.

It is expected that the announcement will come sometime on Tuesday, and the Vikings will place Jefferson on Injured-Reserved status.

The season seems to be on a slippery slope for the purple and gold now with their best player out for a significant amount of time

