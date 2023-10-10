DEED announces round of $50M grants for broadband expansion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) launched its latest effort to provide high-speed broadband to Minnesota.

DEED recently released a Request for Proposals (RFP), which will award $50 million in broadband grants to providers across Minnesota.

DEED invested $167 million across two grant rounds since December 2022 to connect more than 46,000 homes and businesses to high-speed broadband. Since the inception of the Border-to-Border Broadband Program in 2014, DEED had provided nearly $297 million in grants to connect more than 103,000 homes and businesses around Minnesota to broadband internet.

Included in the new grant round, $30 million will go to DEED’s “flagship” Border-to-Border Broadband Program, in which broadband provider grantees are reimbursed for up to half the eligible cost of deploying broadband infrastructure, with funding for a single project capped at $10 million.

Another $20 million will be for the now permanent Low Population Density Program, which will offer grants to providers building broadband service to areas of Minnesota with particularly low population densities and high broadband deployment costs.

Grants will be worth up to $10 million and cover up to 75% of the total cost of a project.

The projects must all offer speeds of at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload.

Requirements and application materials for the highly competitive grant program are available on DEED’s website.

Interested applicants can register for an online seminar that will be held on Wed., Oct. 11, from 10-11:30 am.

Minnesota is considered a national leader in broadband deployment.

In 2023, US News and World Report ranked Minnesota the #1 state in the country for internet access.

In addition to today’s announced grants, DEED will launch another $50 million grant round in 2024 to fund more broadband projects.

