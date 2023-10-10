The Fairmont football team is off to a solid start this season

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont football team started the 2023 season on a five game win streak lead by first year varsity quarterback Blaze Geiger.

“We got a lot of new guys in the line this year and I feel like just everyone has been on the same page it’s been great our run game has been good our pass game has been really good too we’re just clicking right now and we’re just getting our stride right now” said Geiger.

The team’s goal is to make it back to state this season, but the Cardinals have to take care of business first.

“We’ve got a taste of it back in 2021 we lost in the quarter finals and last year we lost in the semi finals we’re just taking it one game at a time, but that is something that is in the back of our head” said head coach Mat Mahoney.

“I would definitely say that is our goal but we are more focused on winning our district and then winning the section first” said Geiger.

The teams success in their first 5 games wasn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“We knew we had something kind of special coming into the summer. We have a really good blend 10-12th of big guys, little guys, fast guys, slow guys, strong guys so we kind of knew we had something special but you know this team has just gotten better and better each week and we are just taking it one week at a time” said coach Mahoney.

The team clicks well together on and off the field.

“Our team chemistry whenever one of us goes to do something we all go do it. Like a lot of us are going out for the play this year like as a team were going out we all went out together just whenever we hangout just us and the guys just always together” said Geiger.

The team did lose their first game of the season last Friday falling to Marshall.

“We’re just really trying to pay attention to ourselves making sure we fix all of our little mistakes that we have and just little things just trying to be at practice on time trying to make sure we take care of ourselves being the best teammates that we can and if we can take care of all the little things the big things will add up” said coach Mahoney.

The Fairmont football team is back on the field Friday night at 7 against Worthington.

