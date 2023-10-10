Fall-like temperatures continue

Chilly, below average temperatures continue this week before we head into a rainy end of the week.

High temperatures today will reach the mid 50s, with plenty of sunshine to keep it feeling comfortable. Wind speeds are also expected to be a bit less intense than what we’ve seen the last few days, which will also keep it feeling pleasant out there.

Lows tonight will reach the mid to lower 30s again, prompting another chance of freezing conditions and frost in the area, but tonight is the last night in the 30s until the start of next week.

We’re tracking a large, slow moving system that will move through later this week, bringing us some widespread rainfall. Timing as of now looks to be starting very early Thursday morning, lasting all day Thursday and Friday before becoming a bit more scattered Saturday. A few showers could linger into Sunday as well. Thursday we may have a few rumbles of thunder but it looks to be mostly rain. Friday, some thunderstorms may mix into the showers, and there is a small possibility of some strong storms, with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. Rainfall totals may be fairly solid, with over an inch possible in most places. Northern Iowa as of now may receive the most rain. Exact timing, locations, severity and rain totals are still a bit uncertain, but we will know much more as we get closer.

With the exception of Wednesday which will be slightly warmer, temperatures are expected to reach the 50s each day for the duration of the forecast period.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.