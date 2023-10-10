Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gov. Walz to highlight fall tourism opportunities in Minnesota

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit a state park near the southeast metro to highlight travel and tourism opportunities.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz along with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan want to boost visibility of the state’s fall tourism.

Today, the pair will visit a state park near the southeast metro to highlight opportunities in Minnesota and recent investments in Minnesota state parks.

Earlier this year, Governor Walz signed a bill into law that allocated 150 million dollars into providing residents what the governor calls a world-class outdoor recreation system.

Parts of the bill include modernizing and updating tourist locations such as state park facilities, trails, and campgrounds.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter

Latest News

Justin Jefferson will reportedly miss a month after an injury from Sunday’s game against The...
BREAKING: Vikings star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson to miss one month
The Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDR) is urging any military service member to take...
Military tax credit deadline approaching
Mayo Clinic Health System is holding a grand opening on Tuesday for the organization’s new...
MCHS celebrating new breast clinic
Mayo Clinic Health System is holding a grand opening on Tuesday for the organization’s new...
MCHS celebrating new breast clinic