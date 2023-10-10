Gov. Walz to highlight fall tourism opportunities in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz along with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan want to boost visibility of the state’s fall tourism.

Today, the pair will visit a state park near the southeast metro to highlight opportunities in Minnesota and recent investments in Minnesota state parks.

Earlier this year, Governor Walz signed a bill into law that allocated 150 million dollars into providing residents what the governor calls a world-class outdoor recreation system.

Parts of the bill include modernizing and updating tourist locations such as state park facilities, trails, and campgrounds.

