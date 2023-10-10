Your Photos
Grand opening of Mayo’s new breast cancer clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System's newest breast clinic welcomed their first patients today.
By Sofia Martinez and Tony Peregrin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System’s newest breast clinic welcomed their first patients today.

Several Breast treatments all under one roof.

“I think this place allows us to take the stress away from the patient in terms of going from location to location. And it allows us to collaborate even more so we can have those discussions in real time. We can, we can get patient over to see somebody else and, in a lot, quicker fashion.”

The goal is to expedite breast cancer treatment to improve outcomes, interactions, and experiences for patients seeking care.

“Get patients in really quickly. We can get them onto that first phase of treatment. Really fast so. The center itself, not unlike other places, but having it.In a location like This is exceptionally rare and I think it’s going. To be a great thing for Mankato.”

Mayo Clinic Health System says they have moved and expanded several services at Madison East in recent years, this added a $4.7 million dollar investment.

The Clinic will serve multiple purposes including diagnosis, consultations and surgical services.

Now that it has opened its doors, the clinic could see an expansion in the future.

“I hope we don’t need to expand too quickly because the space is too small. We’ve rapidly filled things.”

