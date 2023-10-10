Hitting the ice with the Mankato Figure Skating Club

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has certainly earned its title as a graceful sport, but graceful isn’t exactly the word we would use to describe our level of figure skating.

The great thing is, Mankato Figure Skating Club will meet you at whatever level you’re at...including very very beginner status, like us.

New members as young as three years old are welcome to join the club. They offer both group and private lessons. For more information you can follow the Mankato Figure Skating Club Facebook page.

