MCHS celebrating new breast clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System is holding a grand opening on Tuesday for the organization’s new comprehensive breast clinic.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Madison East Health Center at 9 a.m. where the clinic will be located.

Mayo Clinic says the new space will offer breast cancer patients access to experts during their post-diagnosis visits.

The clinic will provide consultations and surgical services for benign breast conditions, high-risk breast disease, genetics, and more...

The new clinic will also be the site for mammography, ultrasounds, and procedural care for patients.

