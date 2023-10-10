MCHS celebrating new breast clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is holding a grand opening on Tuesday for the organization’s new comprehensive breast clinic.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the Madison East Health Center at 9 a.m. where the clinic will be located.

Mayo Clinic says the new space will offer breast cancer patients access to experts during their post-diagnosis visits.

The clinic will provide consultations and surgical services for benign breast conditions, high-risk breast disease, genetics, and more...

The new clinic will also be the site for mammography, ultrasounds, and procedural care for patients.

