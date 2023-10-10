Your Photos
Military tax credit deadline approaching

The 2019 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone expires on Oct. 16.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Revenue (MDR) is urging any military service member to take advantage of a refundable military tax credit before it expires.

The 2019 Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone expires on Oct. 16.

According to the Revenue Department, more than 33 hundred service members were eligible for the 2019 Form M99, but so far around 14 hundred have not claimed it.

The credit is $120 per month or partial month served.

To qualify, Minnesota service members must have served in a combat zone in 2019 and received combat pay exempt from both state and federal income tax.

The department has sent letters to any service member who has yet to claim the tax credit with information on how to make a claim.

