Nice Wednesday; wind, rain and cold by late week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cool, pleasant fall weather will continue through midweek with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s Wednesday afternoon. However, this will change as a low-pressure system moves across the Midwest, ushering in wind, heavy rain, and cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. This system could bring a widespread half to one inch or more of rain. While skies will gradually clear by Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will linger in the low 50s—well below average—through the weekend and into early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will be another cold one with patchy frost likely. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday will be a pleasant fall day with sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

The system I mentioned earlier will move in late Wednesday night and continue through Thursday and Friday. Widespread heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch are likely. It will also be windy and colder. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s on Thursday and Friday. The system will gradually exit Friday night into Saturday with gradual clearing throughout the day Saturday. The sun will return Sunday, but highs will stay cooler than average in the low 50s through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.