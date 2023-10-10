North Mankato man charged with Arson in connection with Saturday house fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An arrest is made in connection with a North Mankato house fire which happened Saturday night

Michael Andrew Seys, 35, has been charged in Nicollet County with felony counts of first-degree arson and first-degree damage to property in connection with the fire.

North Mankato police says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sat., on the 500 block of Garfield Avenue.

Homeowners told responding officers that they were woken up by fire alarms sounding.

As investigators looked over the scene, a melted gas can, and lighter fluid container was found according to a press release.

Seys appeared in court this morning at 11:30 for a bail hearing.

He has other arson-related charges pending in Kandiyohi County.

