Parents of missing Iron Range man offer reward for information

The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MT. IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The search continues for an Iron Range man who has been missing for about a month and a half.

According to the Duluth Police Department, 39-year-old Jeremy Lawrence was last seen near St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth August 20.

“People don’t just disappear,” Jeremy’s mother, Debbie Lawrence, said. “They haven’t found his four-wheeler, and the trails have been searched by volunteer ATV groups.”

Jeremy went missing after visiting a friend in the hospital. According to his parents, Debbie and Jerry Lawrence, Jeremy was last seen on video around 7:30 p.m. near Island Lake with his yellow Can-An ATV. Debbie and Jerry said Jeremy was on his way back to Mountain Iron.

“I drove Deb up Highway 4 and I’m thinking, ‘Look at how expansive this area is and there’s more than one trail in there,’” Jerry said. “There’s trails everywhere and how do you get to all of them?”

Debbie and Jerry are now offering a $3,000 reward for any information on where he may be.

“Any of that information that would lead to finding him or finding his physical self just to bring him home, we’re willing to pay that reward,” Debbie said.

The last time Debbie heard from Jeremy was on the phone the evening of August 20. Debbie and Jerry haven’t heard from him since, leaving their minds wandering about what could’ve happened to him.

“I don’t think there’s been a day that I haven’t cried,” Debbie said. “Sometimes I can hold it together and then the reality hits and I see a picture of him and I’m heartbroken.”

Debbie and Jerry keep their phones nearby, hoping for a call with answers.

“I can’t help but call that number every so often, just to see what happens,” Debbie said.

Northern News Now reached out to the Duluth Police Department, the agency that’s investigating the case, and they said they are actively following any leads as they come in.

If you know any information about the case, call the DPD at 218-730-5400.

The community is raising money for the Lawrence family to help with funding posters, billboards and search parties. To donate to that GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

