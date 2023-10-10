Your Photos
Raising awareness for Mental Health Day

We continue our conversation today with Emma Sill from HOPE Squad at Mankato Area Public Schools.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - World Mental Health Day is about raising awareness of mental health and driving positive change for everyone’s mental health.

It’s also a chance to talk about mental health, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to get help if you are struggling. We continue our conversation today with Emma Sill from HOPE Squad at Mankato Area Public Schools.

