St. Peter celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A walk in unity.

That’s how the St. Peter community celebrated the new state holiday of Indigenous Peoples day.

“Just by them showing up, it just means that they are acknowledging those that were here before Columbus,” said Charmayne Klah.

But those who are indigenous say that Indigenous Peoples Day... is every day.

“For Native Americans like I, it’s a day to celebrate tradition, culture, and heritage. And to keep moving on forward,” Klah said.

Moving forward as a diverse community, the St Peter crowd walked along Main Street, before celebrating at the Minnesota Square Garden.

They were greeted with indigenous dances, music, and performers.

Four different styles of dance, all with the same amount of pride.

“It just gives me great happiness that we’re recognized,” Klah said.

And next year, organizers say they want to see Indigenous Peoples Day become a federal holiday.

“We are really aiming for federal. And I’m so proud that Minnesota said, ‘yes, we’ll do it this year.’ And I’m hoping there will be federal recognition in the future,” Klah said.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.