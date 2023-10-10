Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Moving forward as a diverse community, the St Peter crowd walked along Main Street, before celebrating at the Minnesota Square Garden.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A walk in unity.

That’s how the St. Peter community celebrated the new state holiday of Indigenous Peoples day.

“Just by them showing up, it just means that they are acknowledging those that were here before Columbus,” said Charmayne Klah.

But those who are indigenous say that Indigenous Peoples Day... is every day.

“For Native Americans like I, it’s a day to celebrate tradition, culture, and heritage. And to keep moving on forward,” Klah said.

Moving forward as a diverse community, the St Peter crowd walked along Main Street, before celebrating at the Minnesota Square Garden.

They were greeted with indigenous dances, music, and performers.

Four different styles of dance, all with the same amount of pride.

“It just gives me great happiness that we’re recognized,” Klah said.

And next year, organizers say they want to see Indigenous Peoples Day become a federal holiday.

“We are really aiming for federal. And I’m so proud that Minnesota said, ‘yes, we’ll do it this year.’ And I’m hoping there will be federal recognition in the future,” Klah said.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified that body as 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson on...
Authorities identify body found as Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn

Latest News

These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
October marks the end of the weekly market, and farmers say that the festival is a memorable...
North Mankato Farmers’ Market celebrates harvest
In Mankato, Veterans for Peace hosted a ceremony at Reconciliation Park along with a Dakota...
Mankato celebrates first Indigenous Peoples Day
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face