Worker identified in fatal incident at Seneca Foods

Authorities have identified the employee who died while working at Seneca Foods plant in...
Authorities have identified the employee who died while working at Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery as 58-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado.(Maddie Paul)
By Sofia Martinez and Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have identified the employee who died while working at Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery as 58-year-old Jose Luis Alvarado.

Last Thursday morning, at around 3:30 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the fatal incident at Seneca Foods.

Montgomery’s police department says Alvarado was trapped by a fallen item in a warehouse and later died from injuries he suffered.

Minnesota OSHA Compliance and law enforcement are both investigating the cause of the fatal incident.

Seneca Foods has not responded to several requests from KEYC News Now for comment.

