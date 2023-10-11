Household hazardous waste disposal deadline approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Time is running out for anyone needing to throw away any unneeded hazardous household items before winter.

The Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center closes for the regular season at the end of the month.

Through the end of the month, the remaining hours for the facilities will be Tuesdays from 12–6 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursdays from 12–4 p.m.

The facility will also be open this Saturday from 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The final day of the season will be Oct. 31.

The facility will reopen for winter hours, beginning Dec. 5.

