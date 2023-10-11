Your Photos
Minnesota group’s statement about war in Israel sparks controversy

Democratic Socialists Of America Twin Cities
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The war in the Middle East reached the fifth day Wednesday with thousands of civilians dead.

Local groups are reacting to the latest Israel-Palestine conflict, including Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The DSA is the largest social organization in the United States, with more than 92,000 members. There are three chapters in Minnesota, including Brainerd, the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports.

On Monday, the Twin Cities DSA released a statement expressing its solidarity with Palestine.

“We, the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, are heartbroken after watching 2 million Gazans live in the world’s largest open-air prison, where access to basic necessities like medical care and electricity are frequently denied to them by Israel,” the Twin Cities DSA wrote. “We are resolved to proclaim ‘From the River, to the Sea, Palestine will be free!’ today and until liberation.”

The statement received pushback on social media, including from Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin.

“’From the river to the sea’ is a chant used by extremists to support the destruction of Israel,” Martin wrote. “It is appalling to embrace this rhetoric in this statement, which also doesn’t even acknowledge the slaughter of Israeli and American civilians. This is disgusting.”

Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman posted on the social platform X comments about the DSA.

“There are multiple Duluth city council candidates who are proudly endorsed by the DSA,” Forsman wrote.

Northern News Now reached out to the Twin Ports DSA chapter.

“We are currently working on a statement, but it may take a little more time,” Twin Ports DSA Treasurer John Krumm said. “Statements on international events require careful consideration.”

Jenna Yeakle, Miranda Pacheco and Wendy Durrwachter are running for Duluth City Council and are endorsed by the Twin Ports DSA.

Yeakle and Pacheco are running for two Duluth City Council At-Large seats that are up for grabs. Durrwachter is running to serve District 1.

“I stand with the national DSA in condemning the killing of civilians in all circumstances,” Yeakle said in an email. “I will continue to work with our local DSA and other local organizations to support affordable housing and worker’s rights for all Duluthians.”

“I am focused on what I’ve been hearing from voters across the city: housing, potholes, infrastructure and mental health care,” Pacheco said in an email.

Wendy Durrwachter denied a request for an interview and did not release a statement.

The general election is November 7.

