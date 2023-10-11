Missing: Eight-year-old Michael Bryant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Saint Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Michael Bryant, age 8. He was seen at 7:30 p.m. October 10 leaving his home on foot in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in Saint Paul. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Michael Bryant, age 8, please call 911 or the Saint Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

