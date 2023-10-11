Your Photos
Missing: Eight-year-old Michael Bryant

The Saint Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Michael...
The Saint Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Michael Bryant, age 8.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Saint Paul Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Michael Bryant, age 8. He was seen at 7:30 p.m. October 10 leaving his home on foot in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in Saint Paul. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Michael Bryant, age 8, please call 911 or the Saint Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

