A moose is on the loose!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DNR staff say it’s a rare treat for Southern Minnesotans to get to see a moose in our area.

And many saw one in Lake Crystal last night!

These photos and videos show a moose walking along Highway 60 in Lake Crystal.

The DNR section of wildlife has been taking reports of the moose sightings since Monday.

But, they haven’t been tracking where the moose is heading.

Since the agency’s mission allows wildlife to remain wild, staff say they won’t plan to help move the moose back North.

They’re reminding the public to respect the animal’s personal space.

”We do not recommend approaching the moose at all. Certainly observe it from the safety of your vehicle and take pictures. But, do not approach the moose in any way. Moose can be very dangerous. And moose are a protected species, so please do not harm the moose,” said Barb Keller.

DNR staff aren’t sure where this particular moose came from.

But, the guess is closer to Northeastern Minnesota, in the Arrowhead region.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.