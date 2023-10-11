New Ulm welcomes rooftop dining experience

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a restaurant concept you typically see in big cities, but one business owner has brought it to the heart of New Ulm.

It’s a rooftop bar and indoor dining area that the owner hopes will offer a new and exciting experience every time. We take you to Rush in New Ulm.

Rush is located at 126 North Minnesota Street in New Ulm. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.

